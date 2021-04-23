Les Dames raising money through Franklin barbecue pita sandwich, Mother's Day gift boxes

Food and wine lovers typically have dozens of culinary fundraisers to choose from each spring.

The Austin Food & Wine Festival, one such event, isn't happening this month, but we hear it might be returning this fall. The Austin Food & Wine Alliance's Live Fire event usually brings together top chefs for a tasting event during the spring, but this is the second year that the nonprofit has had to cancel it.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum's 23rd annual tasting event, the Garden Party, was canceled last year, but this year's event is slated to return on June 3.

These big tasting events will likely return slowly, but in the meantime, the Austin chapter of Les Dames’ d’Escoffier is hosting three fundraisers this spring that won't put people shoulder to shoulder in the same room.

The first is a collaboration called Pretty in Pita this weekend from Abby Jane Bakeshop and Franklin Barbecue. Supporters can buy a to-go meal made with Abby Luv's pita and Franklin brisket, pork or vegetarian chickpea balls to pick up on April 25.

The second is a Mother’s Day gift box filled with local goodies from chapter members, including Springdale Handmade, Confituras Little Kitchen, the Steeping Room, Fancy Fluff Austin and Soul Popped Corn. The box costs $100 and is available for preorder through May 3 for pick up on May 7 or 8.

The Austin Les Dames are also hosting Dame Pink, a walk-around outdoor tasting on May 14 of more than a dozen rosé wines at the Texas AVA Tasting Room, 12345 Pauls Valley Road, home of Wine for the People and C.L. Butaud. Attendees can sample wines and snack on a box from Casero. Tickets to the wine tasting are $40.

The local chapter of Les Dames, which launched in 2003 as a network of women in the culinary industry, has awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships to Central Texas women who want to learn more about food and wine. You can learn more about the group and buy tickets to these events at ldeiaustin.org.