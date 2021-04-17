Austin-based frozen smoothie bowl hits shelves at HEB now, Whole Foods soon

Scoopable smoothies. In your freezer.

It's the newest Austin-based product to hit grocery shelves, and it's from Blenders & Bowls, the açaí smoothie shop that has been around since 2010.

Starting this month, the frozen smoothie bowls are sold in pints and in 6-ounce bowls at more than 450 grocery stores around the country, including H-E-Bs in Texas. Whole Foods is adding them in May. You can also order them and have them shipped to you through the website, blendersandbowls.com.

The gluten-free, dairy-free smoothie bowl line includes four flavors: the original (acai, strawberry, banana), the Sesher (acai, peanut butter, cacao), the Sunny (mango, pineapple, banana) and and the Magic Dragon (dragonfruit, pineapple, mango). The 6-ounce smoothie bowls include granola to sprinkle on top.

Those are the four most popular flavors at the three Austin cafes, which are operated by founders Erin Thompson and Kara Jordan, who were part of the SKU accelerator program last year. This is the company's first foray into the grocery market.

