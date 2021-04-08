Taco Cabana's pickle margarita isn't a joke this time around

Taco Cabana is not joking around about its new pickle margarita.

Sure, they floated the idea of a pickle margarita as an April Fool's joke two years ago, but this year, the San Antonio-based chain is officially selling them at 143 stores across the state.

Margaritapalooza, as the company is calling it, is a promotion where they are selling a dozen flavors of margaritas for $2 each.

Nine of those flavors are new, including pickle, which join the everyday margarita menu of lime, strawberry and mango. The other limited-time flavors are pineapple jalapeno, dragonfruit, violet, orange, pistachio, orange cream, chili lime cucumber and pineapple banana.

Because it's Taco Cabana, customers can add chamoy, a spicy-sweet condiment often made with dried fruit and chiles, at no additional cost.

Pickle has become a big flavor for grocery store brands over the past few years, with everything from pickle flavored trail mix to pickle sparkling water hitting the market.