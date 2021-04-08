Dessert delivery company Tiff's Treats adds first new cookie flavor in five years

Tiff's Treats has added a new cookie to its menu, the first permanent flavor addition in five years.

The popular Austin-based cookie delivery company announced on Thursday that customers could now order double chocolate chip cookies, the first chocolate-based cookie on the Tiff's Treats menu.

This is the 11th cookie to join the year-round menu, which has also expanded in recent years to include brownies and frosting. The chocolate cookie is filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips and is available at all 64 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Founders Tiffany and Leon Chen are also working on a book with Harper Horizon to tell the story behind the business. The book is slated for release in 2022 and will include recipes to make at-home versions of some of their cookies.

