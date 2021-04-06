Craft beer, not cookies: Central Texas breweries raising money through a Liquid Bake Sale

Texas breweries are baking up special batches of liquid bread this spring.

They aren't baking, of course, but they are brewing specialty brews made with Texas-grown malt to raise money for the state's largest craft beer advocacy program.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is hosting a statewide fundraiser called the Liquid Bake Sale. Almost 30 breweries are participating, each one brewing a different beer using grain from the Fort Worth-based TexMalt, which sells Texas-grown malts for brewing.

Half a dozen of the beers have been released, with nearly two dozen more beers slated to debut in coming weeks in styles ranging from hoppy IPAs to decadent stouts.

The last beers will come out toward the end of May, with proceeds supporting the guild, which advocates for and promotes the $5 billion dollar industry.

Participating Central Texas breweries include Nomadic Beerworks, Live Oak Brewing Company, Hold Out Brewing, Humble Pint Brewing Co., Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Co., Vista Brewing, Central District Brewing, Blue Owl Brewing and Austin Beerworks. Some of the breweries are hosting launch events, which you can find at texascraftbrewersguild.org/liquidbakesale.

