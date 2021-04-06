Lone Star is launching two hard seltzer flavors this month, and they're made in Austin

The national seltzer of Texas? Lone Star Brewing, the maker of the iconic Texas beer, is rolling out a new product this month called Lone Star Agave Seltzers.

The hard seltzers will be available in two flavors, agave lime and agave watermelon. They are 5% ABV and are brewed in Austin. Lone Star Agave Seltzer comes in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, with the lime flavor also sold in a single 19.2-ounce can.

You can search for Lone Star Agave Seltzer in your area at the company's website. According to a news release, the drink will be in H-E-B stores next month.

The hard seltzer boom, including the runaway success of White Claw, has seen hard seltzer products bubble up across the market. Topo Chico and Big Swig are among the beverage makers getting in on the fizzy act.

“There’s a clear demand for quality hard seltzers, so we’re excited to break into the market with flavor profiles that are both refreshing and have an essential Texas quality to them,” Lone Star brand manager Daniel Crawford said in a statement. Crawford added that the company has more seltzer flavors and concepts in the works.

