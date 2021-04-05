Soon-to-open South Austin coffee shop doubles as a dog park

Dog lovers in South Austin will soon have a new place to bring their pup and grab a cappuccino while they are at it.

Neighbors, 5609 S. Congress Ave., is a combination of doggie day care and a neighborhood gathering place, owners Kati Luedecke and Lamar Bowman say.

Bowman is a dog trainer and owner of Klock-n Fitness, and Luedecke operated a food truck called Killa Wasi until the pandemic hit.

They are now collaborating on Neighbors, a 1/2-acre gated dog park and coffee shop that will open on April 15. The membership-only dog park will offer free training classes, dog yoga and other activities that the owners hope will bring neighbors together in this new space.

The coffee shop will feature locally roasted coffee, cheese-and-meat plates and baked goods from minority and women-owned businesses, including Casero Austin and the Steeping Room.

Dog passes start at $8 for the day or $250 annually, and the owners say they hope to add grooming services later this year.

Luedecke and Bowman already have plans to open a second Neighbors in East Austin later this year. You can find out more about the business at neighborsatx.com.