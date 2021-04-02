Curried hard-boiled eggs, lamb chops and more recipes to celebrate Easter

Easter always comes with a few surprises.

Sometimes, it's the weather. Other times, it's the forgotten hard-boiled egg that starts rotting a week later. Or the baby chick you buy to join your backyard flock, and it grows into a rooster. I've even dressed up as the Easter bunny a time or two. (Maybe one day I'll tell the story about the infamous "plastic Easter egg incident" from my high school days.)

But this year, I'm sharing a few recipes that don't offer any surprises. A curried deviled egg recipe that can help you use up those hard-boiled eggs. A lamb yogurt dip that you can pack in Mason jars to take on a picnic. Seared lamb chops with a side of pan-fried potatoes.

Here are a few other Easter/Passover-related stories if you're looking for something out-of-the-ordinary to cook this weekend or a fun way to surprise your family with a new dish. And remember, when in doubt, make a quiche.

Four-Layer Greek Lamb Dip

If you're looking for a picnic-friendly dish to bring to your next outdoor meal, this Greek lamb dip might do the trick. The American Lamb Board suggests serving these in small Mason jars, which makes them super easy to transport. You could also serve it in a platter or bowl at home. This recipe serves 8, so cut it in half if you'd like a smaller portion.

— Addie Broyles

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds ground lamb

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 1/2 cups Greek yogurt

5 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

2 English cucumbers, diced

Pita chips, for serving

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add lamb and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until lamb is cooked through, breaking up lamb with side of spoon. During last minute of cooking, stir in coriander, chili powder, cumin, salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, cinnamon and cloves. Let cool 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together yogurt, mint and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. To serve, place the lamb in the bottom of a bowl and then add the yogurt mixture on top. Garnish with tomatoes and cucumbers. Alternatively, you could divide the lamb between 12 pint-sized mason jars. Divide yogurt mixture over lamb and add garnishes. Serve with pita chips.

— Adapted from a recipe by Foxes Love Lemons for the American Lamb Board

Curried Deviled Eggs

These quick and easy deviled eggs are rich with aromatic curry, fresh cilantro, creamy mayonnaise and a hint of lime. These make an excellent starter, snack or potluck dish, perfect to grab and go between meals.

— Carb Manager

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and sliced in half lengthwise

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 large green onion, thinly sliced

Using a teaspoon, gently scoop the yolk from each egg and add the yolks to a mixing bowl along with the mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, lime juice, salt, pepper and cilantro. Use a fork to mash everything together, then mix thoroughly until smooth and well combined.

Divide the mixture evenly between the hollowed eggs, filling each space where the yolk was. Scatter the green onion over the eggs to garnish. Serves 2 to 4.

— From "Carb Manager's Keto Diet Cookbook" by Carb Manager (Page Street Publishing, $22.99)

Lamb Chops with Crushed Peas, Mint Jus and Pan-fried Potatoes

I just love a juicy lamb chop! My recipe is a classic, as that’s how I like them best. I always have frozen peas in the freezer and a few potatoes lying around, so it makes this whole dish very easy. If you want to jazz it up a bit, you can add crushed fennel to the lamb chops, or cream up your frozen peas by whizzing them with crème fraîche, lime and coriander. A couple of tips for the lamb chops to keep them juicy – remove them from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking and be careful not to overcook them. They should still be pink on the inside.

— Clodagh McKenna

2 lamb loin chops, weighing about 4 1/2 ounces each

1 sprig of rosemary, plus extra to garnish (optional)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the pan-fried potatoes:

9 ounces (about 2 cups) baby potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

For the crushed peas:

1 1/2 cups frozen peas

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint

Remove the lamb chops from the fridge at least 30 minutes before you want to cook them. Boil the potatoes for 5 minutes, drain and set aside.

Rub the lamb chops with a sprig of rosemary to add a hint of the herb's flavor to the meat. Then brush the chops with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place a griddle or frying pan over a medium-high heat and cook the lamb chops for 4 minutes on each side. Keep warm in a low oven.

Meanwhile, place a frying pan over a medium heat, add the butter and olive oil and swirl around the pan until melted. Add the part-cooked potatoes, season with salt and pepper, toss well and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and chopped rosemary and continue to cook for a further 5 minutes or until the potatoes are golden around the edges.

To make the crushed peas, fill a pan one-third full with water and bring to the boil. Add the peas and cook for 3 minutes. Drain the peas, then return to the pan and crush lightly with the extra virgin olive oil and mint. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide the crushed peas and pan-fried potatoes between two warmed plates. Place the lamb chops on top of the potatoes, then stir the fresh mint into the leftover jus in the cooking pan and spoon the mint jus over the lamb. Garnish the potatoes with a little extra rosemary, if you wish.

— From "Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen: Easy & exciting dishes to liven up your recipe repertoire" by Clodagh McKenna (Kyle Books, $24.99)