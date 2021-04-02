HEB Quest for Texas Best contest is now open to non-food businesses

Way back in 2014, H-E-B had an idea. What if we hosted a competition to find new Texas-made products that their makers hope to sell at our stores?

The San Antonio-based grocer developed its Quest for Texas Best contest, and hundreds of food companies applied. Judges eventually named a winner — Frio Farm, a Hill Country-based extract and pie company — and realized quickly that they wanted to turn this into an annual event.

Almost every year since, H-E-B has put out the call for applicants and given away hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes. Many contestants end up at H-E-B anyway, including the Williamson County-based Texas Sweet Heat Jam Company.

The company did not host the competition last year because of COVID-19. The contest returns for 2021 and is now open to non-food businesses, including beauty items, toys and home goods. Texas-based businesses can apply through April 7. Finalists will present in front of a panel of judges in August in the hopes of winning a $25,000 grand prize. You can find the application at heb.com.

In other H-E-B news, the company announced last week that it would finally break ground on its first North Texas store located in Plano. The target open date is fall 2022.

