Buy a burger at P. Terry's Saturday and help feed Austin through Central Texas Food Bank

P. Terry's Burger Stand will hold its first Giving Back Day of the year on Saturday.

One day each quarter, P. Terry's donates all of its profits for that day to a local nonprofit. On Saturday, it will be Central Texas Food Bank, which is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Austin area.

Since the pandemic began, Central Texas Food Bank has risen to the challenge of increased food insecurity in the community. Last year, it provided 39 million meals. Each week, it has been serving 60,000 people.

“The recent winter storms, coupled with already high demand caused by the pandemic, have created an acute food insecurity problem in Central Texas," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, in a news release. "The proceeds from Giving Back Day will help us put nutritious food on the tables of thousands of our neighbors in need.”

Since P. Terry's opened its first restaurant in 2005, it has given $1.2 million to charity. Each year, the company selects four different local nonprofit organizations to benefit from a Giving Back Day. This year, the other beneficiaries will be Dell Children's Foundation, which supports hospital programs and helps families afford medical care; JUST, which gives entrepreneurs microloans as well as a support community to build their businesses; and the Statesman's Season for Caring program, which highlights the needs of 12 families from local nonprofit organizations each year.

“This year’s recipients have been instrumental in supporting our community and our crew members during the pandemic,” said P. Terry’s founder Patrick Terry, who added that he and wife Kathy "look forward to showing them our gratitude in the form of a Giving Back Day this year."

P. Terry's now has 20 locations in Central Texas. It is opening up its first restaurant in San Antonio this year. The Giving Back Days for that restaurant and the New Braunfels restaurant will benefit San Antonio nonprofit organizations.

"The Terrys have created an amazing tradition of giving back locally to our hometown of Austin over the years,” said P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver. “We’re excited to extend that tradition to our friends in San Antonio later this year, as we open our first locations there.”

