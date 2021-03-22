Topo Chico Hard Seltzer announces release date — and it's soon

Topo Chico's hard seltzer is finally hitting the market.

Announced last July, this boozy edition of the famed Mexican mineral sparkling water brand will hit shelves on March 29 in nine states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, California and Florida, and a handful of cities in other states, including Boston and Seattle.

The Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is sold in cans in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava and Exotic Pineapple.

Earlier this year, Topo Chico added tangerine as the newest flavor in its line of bottled seltzers.

More:Hard seltzer rush continues with blackberry, prickly pear and mezcal drinks

More:Step aside, White Claw: A new Austin-based hard seltzer hits grocery stores

The number of hard seltzer brands has multiplied in recent years, with more than a dozen bubby businesses calling Central Texas home. In the past few months, we've seen a number of new brands and products launch.

Here's a glimpse at some of the new products you'll be seeing at local liquor stores and supermarkets in coming weeks, both boozy and not:

Meridian Hive, the Austin-based meadery that started in 2013, is launching a lightly carbonated alcoholic drink made with honey called Skinny Bee.

The 4% ABV beverage comes in four flavors in a mixed eight-pack: blueberry, cranberry, acai berry and grapefruit, and each is made with honey and real fruit. The 12-ounce can has 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Skinny Bee hit the shelves at Austin-area H-E-Bs earlier this month, and it will expand statewide soon.

Another Austin-based seltzer company, Big Country Hard Seltzer, has launched in local stores, selling the region's first certified organic hard seltzer made with non-GMO and fair trade ingredients. Austin craft bartender Ricky Cobia developed the four debut flavors, which are black raspberry grapefruit, coconut papaya, honeydew yuzu and strawberry tangerine.

Big Country Hard Seltzer works directly with a sugar mill in Paraguay and has a give-back program that supports the farmers who provide the organic sugar that is used to ferment the drink at its facility in Austin. You can find out more at bigcountryhardseltzer.com.

The Dallas-based Four Corners Brewing Co. sells six-packs of its beer all across Texas, and this spring, the company is making a new product to add to the portfolio: an alcoholic kombucha seltzer called BuchaLada. The seltzer comes in three flavors and will be available starting March 22.

The California-based Livewire Drinks, a venture from craft cocktail specialist and former bartender Aaron Polsky, has expanded to Texas and is now selling its canned cocktails at Total Wine locations throughout the state.

The brand sells premium 7.5% ABV drinks in 12-ounce cans in several flavors, including Honeydew Collins (gin, coconut, honeydew, lime leaf and elderflower), Heartbreaker (vodka, grapefruit, kumquat, jasmine and ginger) and Golden God (rye whiskey and brandy with green tea, elderflower and apricot).

The Austin-based Waterloo Sparkling Waterhas added pineapple and orange to its produce line-up. Pineapple is already in stores, and orange will be delivered to Austin-area markets starting in April.

Clean Cause, the sparkling yerba mate canned tea brand based in Austin that raises money for sober living scholarships, announced this week that it had surpassed $1 million in donations, which have helped cover sober living costs for more than 2,000 people who are recovering from addiction across the U.S.