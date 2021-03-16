Boxed wine delivered to your house? It's a thing, thanks to this Austin business woman

American wine consumers have been ordering wine online for years, but this year, there's a new Austin-based, direct-to-consumer boxed wine company that is already shipping half a dozen blends to wine lovers across the U.S.

Boxt launched last fall from Austinite Sarah Puil, a former entrepreneur-in-residence at Next Coast Ventures who wanted to sell premium wines — the kind that reminded her of the house wines of Europe — in a real wooden box, directly to customers' homes. We can buy everything else via subscription; why not boxed wine?

By selling the wine in a box, customers can have a glass or two without the need to drink a full bottle or risk wasting it, Puil says. She and her team developed a platform that encourages people to learn more about new wines while also trusting their taste buds to know what they like, without any superlatives.

Boxt sells six wines produced in Napa Valley — three reds and three whites — New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, California Chardonnay, Gewurtztraminer, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Cabernet and a red wine blend or California Zinfandel.

Instead of using the wine names, Boxt uses numbers for each varietal, so customers will know that they are a "2" or a "5." By catering to taste profiles, Puil can introduce wines without focusing on the name of the grape. The company shipped its first boxes last fall and officially launched this spring. In a few months, Puil is adding a rose, with more new wines planned in the year ahead.

The wine is sold in an eco-friendly, recyclable pine box, and with each sale, the company plants a tree to help offset the carbon footprint. (Some customers have turned the boxes into birdhouses or planters.) Customers sign up to receive the boxes via a subscription service, starting at $74 a month for one box a month. You can also by a single box of Boxt, which holds four bottles' worth of wine and lasts for up to 30 days.

Puil is hosting tastings this spring that are open to the public. The next one is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 15 at Hearth & Soul, 2727 Exposition Blvd. (RSVP at andrea@drinkboxt.com) Visit drinkboxt.com to learn more.