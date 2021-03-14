It's boil season, baby: Where to get crawfish this spring in the Austin area

After a slow start, crawfish season is kicking into gear.

Some restaurants, including LA Crawfish, Kasian Boil, Louisiana Crab Shack, and Crawfish Shack and Oyster Bar, serve boiled crawfish year-round. For many others, such as Shoal Creek Saloon and Cover 2, it's a seasonal menu item that is finally available, thanks to a booming Louisiana crawfish industry that halted for two weeks because of the recent freeze.

Now that crawfish are pouring into Texas again, crawfish boils are taking place at countless food trucks, wineries, breweries, bars and backyards this spring. Most places are still enforcing COVID-19 related safety measures.

If you're avoiding gatherings altogether and you want to try cooking crawfish for the first time, it's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to start with live crawfish. Stuffed Cajun Meat Market, H-E-B, Fiesta and Quality Seafood Market are just a few of the places where you can buy live crawfish for the next few months.

Here are a few other restaurants that sell boiled crawfish by the pound this time of year: Deckhand Oyster Bar, Down South Cajjun Eats in Pflugerville and Pops Crawfish, a food truck on RM 620. The season typically runs from March to June.

The Austin Crawfish Festival, which was canceled last year, is scheduled to take place in early April at Carson Creek Ranch, but the event is already sold out. There are several other big crawfish boil events happening at area wineries, breweries and event centers.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar on Interstate 35 North is hosting a crawfish boil on March 21. High 5 at 2700 West Anderson Lane is hosting a big boil on March 27. On April 10, ​The Alexander At Creek Road event center in Dripping Springs is hosting a "Tail Me Somethin' Good" crawfish boil benefitting the Hays County Food Bank.