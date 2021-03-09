Deep Eddy launches lima vodka just in time for St. Patrick's Day

Deep Eddy Vodka has rolled out eight flavors vodka in the past 11 years, including sweet tea, Ruby Red grapefruit, peach and cranberry. After testing a lime vodka at its Dripping Springs-area tasting room, the company decided to add Deep Eddy Lime to the official lineup.

The newest flavor, made with real lime juice and lightly sweetened with real cane sugar, is hitting stores at an appropriate time: St. Patrick's Day and the unofficial start of the margarita season.

The company launched in Austin and is now owned by Kentucky's Heaven Hill Brands.

To celebrate the launch, the company released several cocktail recipes, including a strawberry limeade, a spicy margarita and a drink inspired by Key Lime Pie.

Spicy Margarita

1.5 ounce Deep Eddy lime vodka

.5 ounce lime juice

Soda water

2 jalapeño slices

Add your Tajin rim to your glass of choice. Add jalapeño slices to the bottom of the glass and muddle. Add Deep Eddy Lime Vodka and lime juice. Fill glass with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Key Lime Pie Cocktail

1.5 ounce Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

.5 ounce Licor 43

.5 ounce heavy cream

.5 ounce lime juice

.25 ounce simple syrup

Graham cracker crumbs, for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass that is rimmed with graham cracker crumbs. Finish with grated lime zest on top.

— Deep Eddy Vodka