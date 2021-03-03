SXSW cheese party returns for 2021 online event with Nick Offerman

It's not Cheeselandia, but it's cheesy enough.

As South by Southwest approaches, running March 16-20, the first fully virtual version of the conference and festivals is shaping up to have some similar events as in years past, including keynote speakers, panelists, music showcases and film screenings.

But what about those marketing activations that were such a big part of the in-person event? Wisconsin Cheese is bringing back a cheese-centered event called the State of Cheese, which includes a virtual event on Thursday, March 18, featuring "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman and "several surprise guests." Cheesin’ Around with Nick Offerman "will be the most celebrity-packed and cheese-stacked event in SXSW history," the organization says in the posting online.

They are allowing 2,021 attendees, with a "select" number receiving personalized cheese deliveries.

In recent years, the cheese marketing group set up the world’s largest cheeseboard and a Cheeselandia state fair, which were among the most popular events at the festival each year.

Registration for the three sessions opens at noon on Wednesday at sxsw.com.

See footage from the 2019 Cheeselandia event at SXSW below: