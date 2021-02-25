H-E-B announces $1 million donation to support Texas food banks on 'The Ellen Show'

During last week's historic winter storm and utilities outage, both grocery stores and food banks took a huge hit. Some stores lost power, and others ran out of food. Food banks scrambled to distribute resources to people who need it.

On Wednesday, H-E-B pledged a $1 million donation to Feeding Texas, which supports 18 food banks in Texas, including the Central Texas Food Bank.

The chain announced the donation on "The Ellen Show" on Wednesday, and the clip quickly started circulating on Facebook.

H-E-B also donated $100,000 worth of prepared meals to food banks. The grocer will continue to accept donations for Feeding Texas at the register in coming weeks.

"I want to send my love to the people of Texas," Ellen DeGeneres said when she announced the donation. "They say everything is bigger in Texas, even the checks. ... Our hearts go out to all of you affected by the storm."

Last week, H-E-B also garnered headlines for letting customers walk out of a store that lost power during operating hours.

The donation comes one day after actor and former Austinite Sandra Bullock and her "Ocean's 8" cast mates donated $250,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank.