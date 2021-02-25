Blue Bell's newest ice cream flavor is like cookies and cream, but different

Blue Bell Ice Cream's new limited edition flavors roll out all year long, and the latest is inspired by a year-round favorite.

The Brenham-based creamery announced on Thursday it is releasing a new flavor called Cookies ‘n Cream Cone, "a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème-filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce."

More:When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

The ice cream is hitting Texas stores Thursday, less than a week after a winter storm wiped out power and supplies at many grocery stores in the state. Stores have been restocking in full force this week, and shoppers are reporting that most chains have both non-perishables and perishables available, including milk and butter. And ice cream.