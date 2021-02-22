A recipe for brownies for when you're low on eggs, chocolate

Last week's winter storm wiped out electricity and water for much of Austin, and it also wiped out grocery stores.

Supermarkets in Texas were slowly getting restocked in the days that followed, so it should be getting easier to find fresh produce, dairy and meat. Austin is still under a boil water notice, although that was lifted for some parts of town on Monday morning. School doesn't start until at least Wednesday. Work from home continues into its 11th month.

You might need an excuse to make brownies. Let me give you one. I made these brownies just before the storm, and they gave us a small glimmer of sweetness during those dark, powerless cold days.

I like this recipe because it calls for only 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and 2 eggs. (My other favorite brownie recipe uses 5 eggs and 2 whole chocolate bars. That's a recipe for another day.)

With canola oil instead of butter, it's a boxed brownie mix-inspired recipe from "Weeknight Baking" by Michelle Lopez ($35, Simon and Schuster) that Jeanine Donofrio shared on her blog, Love and Lemons.

The brownies get their chocolatiness from cocoa and their texture from just the right mix of flour, granulated sugar and powdered sugar. I happened to have some chocolate waters, so I melted and drizzled those on top.

If you're out of eggs, you can still make brownies. Just search for vegan brownie recipes made with aquafaba (the water from chickpeas), bananas or, another pantry staple, whole black beans.

Yes, you can make brownies out of just about anything, and sometimes they are just what you need to sweeten the day.

Addie Broyles writes about food, food culture and cooking for the Austin American-Statesman. You can reach her at abroyles@statesman.com.

Best Homemade Brownies

These fudgy brownies are all gooey in the middle when they come out but get that crispy edge as they cool. Allow them to cool completely, about 2 hours, before you slice into them to give them a chance to set up. They'll continue to firm up the longer they're out of the oven. If you still prefer a firmer brownie, store them in the fridge. Note: Pay attention to the low oven temperature of 325 degrees. Make sure you pull the brownies out of the oven on the early side or else they'll overbake quickly.

—Addie Broyles

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder, sifted if lumpy

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted if lumpy

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

3/4 teaspoons sea salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish (not a 9-inch-by-9-inch dish or your brownies will overcook) with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, chocolate chips and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, olive oil, water and vanilla. Sprinkle the dry mix over the wet mix and stir until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and use a spatula to smooth the top. Bake for 40 to 48 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with only a few crumbs attached (Note: it's better to pull the brownies out early than to leave them in too long). Cool completely before slicing. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

— From "Weeknight Baking: Recipes to Fit Your Schedule" by Michelle Lopez ($35, Simon and Schuster)