Austin's Franklin Barbecue giving away free sandwiches Sunday after winter storm

All week, Austin restaurants have stepped up to the plate to get free meals in the hands of residents who need them, after a winter storm and utility outages has left the city on edge.

Iconic East Austin restaurant Franklin Barbecue joined in the cause on Sunday. "We will have 100 free sandwiches today at 11am, for those who are in need of a meal," the barbecue joint posted Sunday morning on Instagram. They also will have water for those who need it, and the operation will be set up as a drive-thru.

Franklin Barbecue recommended that those looking to donate give funds to Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Good Work Austin.

For more places to get free water in the Austin area, check out austin360.com.

