`Totally wiped out': Central Texas farmers brace for the worst

Texas farmers harvested as much as they could before the historic storm that hit the state with a five-day deep freeze.

What will be left after the freeze? "A black, gelatinized mess of dead plants," Green Gate Farm co-owner Erin Flynn said Friday.

Farmers won't know for a few days just how much of their winter crop died in the freeze this week, but most are expecting a total loss.

"It is a dour situation," said David Barrow, who runs Eden East Farm in Bastrop. "We will have to wait until early next week to see full extent of damage, but is it devastating for all local farmers."

On Tuesday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller acknowledged that this weather and power crisis is worse than COVID-19 on the food supply chain.

Farms from Plano to Brownsville are facing a total loss of the last of their cold-weather crops, which still had several solid weeks of production before the spring season set in. Almost half of the Rio Grande Valley citrus harvest is considered lost to the freeze. Dairy farmers were dumping upwards of $8 million in milk a day during the worst of it.

Last March, the crisis was coronavirus-fueled demand exceeding agricultural supply. This month — and for the next four to six weeks at least — it's another nearly unprecedented demand for food with very little supply from farms across Texas.

"Alliums (like garlic and onions) can survive slight frosts and root vegetables can survive harder freezes, but no vegetables like 6 degrees," Barrow said. It will take four to six weeks for farms to start to replace the lost crops.

Barrow said he managed to pull some carrots this week, which are in OK shape, but not if they stay in the ground much longer.

It will take days to remove the soggy row cover, pull the dead plants and assess what's next. Like most area farms, Green Gate was about halfway through its winter season, which sells community-supported agriculture boxes to about 100 subscribers.

"With a CSA, the risk is shared," Flynn said. "Our customers understand that we are all at the mercy of Mother Nature and it’s unreasonable to expect a farmer to shoulder such a financial and emotional burden alone."

Community groups are coming together to start farmer relief funds to offset some of these losses. Few farmers have crop insurance. Some of them sell produce to CSA subscribers, who already have paid for winter boxes that farmers now won't be able to fulfill. The farmers who sell at local markets, most of which are scheduled to be open starting this weekend, won't have much quantity or variety of produce.

Johnson's Backyard Garden, one of the largest organic farms in Texas, closed for the first time in the farm's 16-year history and paused CSA deliveries for the week.

"We are expecting total loss from all greens in the field, but will not know about the root crops until the ground has thawed some," a rep for the farm said. JBG transplants survived in the greenhouses, they said, but the farm won't be able to plant them until the damaged drops are removed and the fields start to dry out.

Dorsey Barger at HausBar Farm, which typically sells to local restaurants and some at home consumers, also was without power all week. "It is devastating to tell you that our garden has been totally wiped out by this killing winter storm," she shared on social media on Thursday.

Boggy Creek Farm also lost power on Monday morning and closed its farmstand on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Farmer Tracy Gibson Geyer reopened the farmstand on Saturday with "a modest amount of produce," mostly harvested before the freeze.

Saved by the high tunnel

At Bouldin Food Forest, a vegetable farm near Rogers, just south of Temple, farmer Ben McConnell had one of the few success stories coming out of Central Texas farms.

McConnell has been working on building a high tunnel that can withstand wind, snow and anything else Texas weather can throw at it. (A high tunnel is taller than a greenhouse and can have the outside removed, so crops can be planted directly in the ground but with some protection.)

On Thursday, McConnell walked inside one of them to find several hundred heads of lettuce still alive. "Previous iterations collapsed or were destroyed by storms," he said. "This is No. 7, and it's our gold medalist."

Everything outside the tunnel is coated in 1 to 2 inches of ice, so he's presuming those crops are lost. The spinach might be hardy enough to make it, but "we won’t know until sometime next week if the ice protected it or froze it to death."

Ryan Farnau of F Stop Farm, which sits on three acres at Crowe’s Nest Farm in Manor, said that without high tunnels like those at Bouldin Food Forest, his crops are almost certainly lost.

"With no power or water, I’m looking at probably a 99% loss, except for a few transplants from the greenhouse, but everything else I started for spring will be delayed," he said.

He won't be able to do a full damage assessment until after the ice and snow have thawed. At best, he'll be able to save some of the onions and garlic, but Farnau has some preserved vegetables, including kimchi and pickles, that he'll sell at the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller on Sunday.

Farnau says having so many winter weather events in such quick succession concerns him over the long term. "We need to increase our focus on climate change as well as infrastructure," he said. "It's a combination of extreme conditions and a lack of institutional responsibility."

Getting assistance

Like many farmers, Farnau is starting to look at assistance options. "The real focus should be on subsidies, grants, loans for local, sustainable and self-sufficient food production systems."

Texas Farmers Market has an ongoing Ag Support Fund, which supports farmers who have experienced some kind of medical or natural disaster, and it is also working with a statewide organization to offer assistance to farmers who have lost crops, animals or infrastructure during this week's weather.

The Sustainable Food Center has established a relief fund for Central Texas farmers and ranchers to help recoup some of the losses. The nonprofit, which runs the downtown and Sunset Valley farmers markets, is accepting donations online, which it will distribute to farmers in need.

Slow Food Austin also has a Farmer Relief Fund, which gives $500 grants to local farmers, that it is collecting donations online.

A coalition of farm organizations around Texas — Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Grow North Texas, Texas Center for Local Food, Central Texas Young Farmers Coalition, Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, UT Rio Grande Valley — has set up the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fund, a statewide fundraiser to provide cash relief for small- and medium-sized farms, prioritizing Black and Latino farmers and family farms that grow using sustainable methods. Applications will be available next week.

Central Texas Young Farmers Coalition president Carolina Mueller said she expects many individual farms will set up GoFundMe accounts, too.

Flynn of Green Gate Farms, which is in its 15th year of production, said that this kind of piecemeal support shouldn't be the only assistance available to farmers. "We had done everything right," Flynn wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"We bought our supplies and seeds early as we anticipated COVID-induced scarcities, worked overtime prepping fields and planting, then spent countless hours readying for the storm by covering, watering and mulching. We were as ready as you can be."

"What we really need is a whole new way of supporting local farmers," she said. "Farmers need an upfront investment to start again."

Farmers are relying on each other, too. Lorig Hawkins of Middleground Farm, another Bastrop-area vegetable farm, hadn't been able to get to her property in Bastrop, but Flynn and husband Skip Connett have been checking on their cows.

Hawkins' partner, Carolina Mueller, who is part of that coalition to bring funding to Texas farmers across the state, said "it's a level of kindness I kind of can't think about or I'll start to bawl."

Addie Broyles writes about food, food culture and cooking for the Austin American-Statesman. You can reach her at abroyles@statesman.com.