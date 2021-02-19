You need a break: Lick Honest Ice Creams serving free ice cream Sunday

As grocery stores restock, roads thaw and Austinites line up to get water at local breweries, Lick Honest Ice Creams is planning an ice cream giveaway on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at its Austin and San Antonio shops.

Customers can get one free scoop of ice cream all day on Sunday. "We all deserve something sweet," the company wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Austin shops are at 1905 Aldrich Street in Mueller, 1100 S. Lamar Boulevard in South Austin and 6555 Burnet Road in North Austin.

You can find out more on their social media pages.

Related:When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying