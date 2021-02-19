Listen to Austin 360 Radio

You need a break: Lick Honest Ice Creams serving free ice cream Sunday

Addie Broyles
Austin 360
Lick Honest Ice Creams is giving away ice cream on Sunday at its Austin and San Antonio stores.

As grocery stores restock, roads thaw and Austinites line up to get water at local breweries, Lick Honest Ice Creams is planning an ice cream giveaway on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at its Austin and San Antonio shops. 

Customers can get one free scoop of ice cream all day on Sunday. "We all deserve something sweet," the company wrote on Facebook on Friday. 

The Austin shops are at 1905 Aldrich Street in Mueller, 1100 S. Lamar Boulevard in South Austin and 6555 Burnet Road in North Austin. 



