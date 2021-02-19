When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

“All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing.” Sound familiar? It’s a scene that’s played out in homes across Texas. But this time, it was at the H-E-B Plus on U.S. 183, says Shelby Lasker.

Lasker, who lives in Leander and works in childcare, said she was at the grocery store Tuesday afternoon when the power went out. She was there hoping to get supplies as winter storms wrought havoc in the Austin area.

It wasn’t as crowded as some of the worst pictures people have seen on social media this week, but still, the store was busy. Lasker had been in line for about 30 minutes and was 10 people away from checking out when everything went dark. That included the payment terminals, and as Lasker points out, a lot of people don’t pay for groceries with cash these days.

But Lasker didn’t leave empty-handed.

“You just hear (people at) registers say, ‘Go ahead,” she says. The Leander H-E-B staff let the people in line “leave with baskets of groceries, no bags.” Lasker says she saw probably 20-30 people leave with baskets of supplies.

“I think they could tell how upset people were,” she says.

Lasker says she was able to get chicken, bread, bacon, macaroni and cheese, milk, cornbread and other staples. She also got juice and Lunchables for her 4-year-old son, Tegan. Like the vast majority of Central Texans, Lasker says her family has dealt with power outages and water issues at home this week.

The grocery generosity was an example of “just how amazing H-E-B has been through the pandemic,” she says.

The American-Statesman has reached out to H-E-B for comment but has not received a response. The grocery chain’s Twitter account confirmed that another story posted to Twitter that sounds similar to Lasker’s was true.

