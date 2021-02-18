Where to get free water at Texas stores and businesses

With Austin and many other Texas cities under boil water notices, the Colorado-based Natural Grocers chain has announced that it is giving away up to 5 gallons of water for free to people who need it.

The stores have a reverse osmosis and ultraviolet sterilization process that filters the water, making it safe to drink without boiling.

The Austin-area stores open at 10 a.m. on Thursday and are located at 4615 N. Lamar Blvd., 1335 E Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park and at 1301 W. University Ave. in Georgetown. The store at Arbor Walk is closed on Thursday.

A spokesperson says the stores will be giving away the water through Tuesday, Feb. 23. Customers need to bring their own container for the water, which costs 25 cents after the first five gallons.

Here are other places that are giving away water this week:

The Austin restaurant and brewery Batchis also giving away water at its East Austin facility, 3220 Manor Road.

Meanwhile Brewing in Southeast Austin is giving away water from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Black Star Co-opand the Brewtoriumin North Central Austin, Lazarus Brewing in East Austin and Infamous Brewing in Hudson Bend are all also giving away water at their breweries during limited hours this week.

