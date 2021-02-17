These Austin restaurants, businesses are serving free meals Wednesday

Austin businesses are working to get food to people who need it, as a battered city’s residents continue to face widespread power outages and below-freezing temperatures.

Good Work Austin, a consortium of area restaurants formed during the coronavirus pandemic, is working to get free meals to people in need this week. Major local brands including Deep Eddy Vodka, Kendra Scott and Bumble also have made donations to area restaurants to provide free meals.

Where the meals are

Here’s a list of spots to pick up a free meal Wednesday, while supplies last and if it is safe to get to the location. Check social media accounts or contact the restaurant to verify supply.

• OMG Squee (Instagram: @squeeclub), 4607 Bolm Road: As of 10 a.m., get two donuts and choice of hot coffee/tea/hot chocolate when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

• Chi'lantro (Instagram: @chilantro), 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., No. 1460: As of 12:30 pm, get soy glazed chicken bowls when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

• China Harbor (Instagram: @chinaharbor_austin), 801 E. William Cannon Drive: As of noon, get a veggie or chicken combo with rice and soup when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

• The Well (Instagram: @eatwellatx), 440 W. Second St.: As of noon, they’re serving 200 free hot stews and coffees when you mention Kendra Scott.

• Veracruz All Natural (Instagram: @VeracruzTacos) at the Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.: Beginning at 3 p.m., they’re serving 200 free tacos at pickup window when you mention Kendra Scott.

• Burro (Instagram: @BurroCheeseKitchen), 80 Rainey St.: Beginning at 4 p.m., they’re serving 200 grilled cheese sandwiches and chips when you mention Kendra Scott.

• Southside Flying Pizza (Instagram: @SouthsideFlyingPizza) at 2702 E. Cesar Chavez St. and 11600 Menchaca Road: They’re serving free pizzas when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

• Hestia at 607 W. Third St., No. 105: Beginning at 3:30 p.m., they’ll have two meal options (400 total meals), with support from Bumble — vegetarian panzanella with roasted cauliflower, basil, onion and tomatoes, and also roasted chicken, sweet potatoes, smoky barbecue sauce and papas bravas.

• Nixta Taqueria (Instagram: @nixtataqueria) at 2512 E. 12th St.: Beginning at 3:30 p.m., they'll serve pozole and tacos for free.

Kendra Scott also will be providing Southside Flying Pizza to nurses at Dell Seton.

Additionally, Good Work Austin was working Wednesday to provide meals at South Pro Lodge, Givens Recreation Center, Dittmar Recreation Center, Northwest Recreation Center, North Pro Lodge, Sunrise Food Pantry & Angel House, Palmer Event Center and Micah 6 Food Pantry, but meals had not yet been fulfilled for all locations as of Wednesday morning. Restaurants providing food include Easy Tiger, Black Star Co-op and L’Oca Do’Oro.

'Somewhat more hopeful'

Adam Orman, co-founder of L’Oca D’Oro and organizing force behind Good Work Austin, was on his way to drop off food Wednesday morning at one of the recreation centers before heading to other shelters and restaurants for food pick-up.

“This morning has been somewhat more hopeful,” Orman said. “The brands involved have been helpful for restaurant outreach. Today, we have more money than food, because so many restaurants are without deliveries, or are without power, or people can’t get into their restaurants. Today is a scramble to find enough restaurants to fill the city’s needs and the hospital’s needs."

Orman said it’s helpful to have more hands on deck in the middle of the week. Good Work Austin started having conversations with Austin Public Health on Friday, he said, because the organization has a regular contract with the city to provide meals for those in need.

“When things started to get really rough and they opened the shelters,” Orman said, his group mobilized Sunday to get the first round of meals out and figure out the plan for the coming days.

“Every day, we haven’t even known who was going to have power, who was going to be able to drive,” he said. “We should be able to get more food out today and by tomorrow ... It’s just a really slow process.”

Orman said he’s sticking to daylight hours to make food deliveries; at his own restaurant, L’Oca D’Oro, he thinks they’ll run out of food on Wednesday.

“Hopefully that’ll get backfilled by the folks who are just now able to get started,” he said, "and I’ll be able to stay at home and coordinate.”

Good Work Austin’s network of community-minded restaurants was not organized until last year, during the pandemic; Orman is grateful the connection with the city was already in place. The group will continue its efforts as long as they can during the emergency period.

“I think it makes the most sense to keep doing this a couple of days. It’s exhausting in the meantime," Orman said.

“I am grateful that there are so many local businesses that want to help and people that want to volunteer," he added. “We want to make sure the restaurants get paid, the volunteers get paid. Nobody should be driving out in this (expletive) for free.”

Donations are being accepted through Good Work Austin; go to GoodWorkAustin.org for more info. You can also make a donation through the Austin EMS Emergency Relief fund to help feed emergency workers.