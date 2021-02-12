Several Austin farmers markets have canceled this weekend, but not all of them

Several Central Texas farmers markets will be closed this weekend due to a winter storm that is already causing headaches for Austin-area farmers.

Texas Farmers Market at Mueller and Lakeline announced on Friday that the Saturday and Sunday markets, which are typically two of the busiest weekend markets, will be closed this weekend.

The Pedernales Farmers Market in Spicewood, which takes place on Sundays near Apis restaurant, has also called off this weekend's market.

News:Austin-area farmers, fearing 'grim' freeze, scramble to harvest, protect crops

Many local farmers are trying to harvest what they can before even colder weather comes to the area next week. Several farmers markets are still scheduled to take place, but check for updates before heading out:

The Sustainable Food Center farmers markets downtown and in Sunset Valley will be open during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Barton Creek Farmers Market will be open in the Barton Creek Square Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the Bastrop 1832 Farmers Market will also be open during that time.

On Sunday, the Lone Star Market and Buda farmers markets are slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bee Cave and Buda, respectively.

You can find a full list of Austin-area CSAs and farmers markets here.

Stuck inside with kids? Here are 13 fun things to do to keep them busy during Austin's freeze