Siete adds cookies, churro strips and kettle-cooked potato chips

One of Austin's fastest-growing food brands will soon be found on even more shelves of the supermarket.

Siete Family Foods, which launched seven years ago with grain-free tortillas, has drawn investors and fans alike for its vegan, grain-free seasonings, sauces, chips and dips.

In 2021, Siete will roll out 10 new products in stores across the country, including potato chips and cookies.

This new round of products takes the Siete brand into several new areas of the grocery store. Siete's debut line of cookies includes three flavors: Mexican shortbread, Mexican wedding cookie and Mexican chocolate. These almond-and-coconut flour cookies are already available in some markets and are launching nationwide in March.

Look for four flavors of Siete kettle-cooked potato chips starting in March in stores around the country. The chips come in four flavors: sea salt, chipotle barbecue, fuego, and sea salt and vinegar.

The company tested out churro strips in some markets last year, and this year, those will be sold at Whole Foods and Sprouts across the country. Siete is also expanding its seasoning line to include two new cooking spices to help home cooks prepare dishes like carnitas and chorizo.

As Siete continues its expansion nationwide, it is also deepening its connections in Austin. Siete's in-house chefs are hosting a Cooking Con Siete virtual cooking class on Feb. 16 benefitting Wheatsville Food Co-op, which has had some financial struggles during the pandemic.

The class will show participants how to make a grain-free jambalaya for Mardi Gras.

The class is free, and participants are encouraged to buy the ingredients at one of the two Austin locations of Wheatsville. Customers who show their Cooking Con Siete class confirmation email at checkout will receive a few free gifts from Siete including Siete Mild Taco Seasoning, Siete Red Enchilada Sauce, two spice bowls from Austin maker Matr Boomie and a $5 coupon for their next purchase.

RSVP is required, and you can sign up here.