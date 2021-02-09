10 must-read cookbooks by Black authors to buy right now

If you're looking to add any new cookbooks by Black authors to your shelves this month, here are a few to consider.

Two must-reads for anyone digging into the history of Black food in America are "The Jemima Code" and "Jubilee" by Toni Tipton-Martin, who won two James Beard Awards for these books.

The Dallas-based photographer Jerelle Guy, whose images you'll find in "Jubilee," has a lovely baking book called "Black Girl Baking" that came out in 2018.

Related:New book explores the mind-blowingly diverse world of Black food in America

Black History Month: Where to catch cooking classes, virtual food events

Lazarus Lynch's 2019 debut cookbook "Son of a Southern Chef" is another must-have, especially if you're looking for what the newest generation of Black chefs is up to in the kitchen.

Bryant Terry, a well-known chef who specializes in vegan and vegetarian cooking, published his latest stunner, "Vegetable Kingdom," in early 2020.

Nicole Taylor became known in the food world for her Heritage Radio Network show, "Hot Grease." Her 2015 book, "The Up South Cookbook," makes it easy to understand why her Southern-Brooklyn spin on food was a hit with listeners.

"Great British Baking Show" fan favorite Benjamina Ebuehi impressed cookbook reviewers with her debut book, "The New Way to Cake," which came out in 2019.

Here are three new books that are coming out in the next month or two that you could pre-order now:

South Carolina barbecue star Rodney Scott has his debut cookbook, "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day" slated for release in March.

"Soul" author Adrian Miller has a book called "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue" that is out in April and offers a look at the history of America through the lens of barbecue.

Michael W. Twitty, who wrote "The Cooking Gene" in 2018, has written the latest book in the Savor the South series. It's called "Rice: A Savor the South cookbook" and it comes out on March 1.