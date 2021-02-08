Topo Chico adds a third sparkling water flavor to its lineup — its first in four years

Topo Chico has been around for a long time (since 1895), but the company is only just now adding its third new flavor.

Topo Chico announced last year that it is introducing its own hard seltzer to the U.S. market sometime in 2021, and this week, the company is dropping its first new flavor of Topo Chico in four years.

Twist of Tangerine is the third flavored Topo Chico, followed by grapefruit and lime, which launched in 2017. The new member of the Topo family is hitting Sprouts Farmers Markets this week and expanding to Whole Foods Markets later this spring.

People have been drinking from the famed Cerro del Topo Chico in Nuevo Leon since the 1400s. When the company expanded to the U.S. in the 1990s, it became a cult favorite, especially in places like Austin. This was before the current sparkling water craze, of course. And before Topo Chico was sold to Coca Cola in 2017.

Sparkling water fans now have dozens of choices, serve both in bottles and cans. Most of these companies sell both plain and flavored sparkling waters, and then there's the boozy hard seltzers that are expanding even faster than craft beer.

More:Pickle-flavored sparkling water is a thing thanks to Austin brand

Love Topo Chico but want to drink local? Here are five Austin-based sparkling waters