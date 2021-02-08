Black History Month: Where to catch cooking classes, virtual food events

This month is packed with virtual cooking classes and conversations featuring some of the best-known experts in Black food, food culture and foodways.

Central Market is hosting a series of digital cooking classes for Black History Month that launches on Feb. 10 with Houston chef Chris Williams, a graduate of the now-closed Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Austin. Marcus Samuelsson will teach a class at 6 p.m. Feb. 19, and Texas chef Tiffany Derry, who runs Roots Chicken Shak inside H-E-B at Mueller, will teach at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Museum of Food and Drink in New York City is hosting an online speaker series that continues at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 with a conversation about American barbecue, featuring the James Beard-winning author Adrian Miller, who has an upcoming book about the subject called "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue."

Miller will join barbecue historian Howard Conyers and pitmasters Ed and Ryan Mitchell in this event that you can find out more about at mofad.org. (Other events in this series include a talk on Feb. 16 about ancestral farming and cooking in Georgia and another on rice on Feb. 23.)