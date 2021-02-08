Austin bakeries, restaurants join forces for sweet (and boozy) Valentine's Day fundraiser

It's time to start thinking about sweets for your sweet.

If you're looking to support local bakeries, chocolatiers and confectioners, check out our list of Central Texas bakeries to find one in your neighborhood, but you can also browse a curated list of limited-edition sweets from the Austin Food & Wine Alliance's annual Citywide Sugar High.

The online bake sale features curated boxes of pies, cookies and cakes from pastry chefs and bakers from Abby Jane Bakeshop, Chicken Salad Shoppe, Store House Market & Eatery, Bakery Lorraine, Bento Picnic, Cold Ones Pops, Contigo, Cookbook Bakery, El Alma Café y Cantina, Foreign & Domestic, Garbo’s, Julie Myrtille Bakery, Killa Wasi, Lola’s Donuts, Sara's Sweets, SRSLY Chocolate and Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop.

Examples include mochi butter cakes, pomegranate brownies, crullers, grapefruit pie, focaccia, meringues and even cocktails.

Sweet and savory options start at $12, and customers can either pick orders up for free at Last Straw, 914 E. Sixth St., on February 14, or select the $10 delivery fee, which benefits service industry workers affected by the pandemic. Each box will also include a $5 donation to AFWA to help the nonprofit continue its mission of supporting the Central Texas community through its culinary innovation grants and educational programs.

The deadline to place an order is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 via one.bidpal.net/citywidesugarhigh.