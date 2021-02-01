Valentine's ideas: Oysters and wine, chocolate-covered strawberries and more

Celebrating Valentine's Day at home this year?

We're getting pretty good at these pandemic date nights, where we queue up a livestream or a movie we've been saving and cook up something a little special. Here are a few ideas if you're looking to add a special treat to your at-home Valentine's Day.

Austin Oyster Co. and Austin Winery

These two have teamed up for an oysters-and-wine Valentine's package that includes everything you need to shuck the oysters at home. The packages start at $70 and include either one or two dozen oysters with your choice of three wines, as well as a shucking knife and gloves. Oyster lovers can also find monthly pop-ups at the South Austin winery on the last Sunday of each month

This shop sells its popular chocolate-covered strawberries ($24.94 for 12) several times a year, but Valentine's Day remains one of the longtime chocolatier's busiest holidays.

To accommodate safety protocols for COVID-19, the company, which has four Austin-area locations, is selling the confections via pre-order, starting the first week of February. Retail outlets will have some chocolate-covered strawberries for customers who miss the pre-sale, but if you have your heart set on having a dozen of these this year, don't bet on getting them at the last minute. Lammes will announce the dates of the sale via social media and its email list.

Srsly Chocolate - Taylor

This shop has launched a monthly chocolate club, where customers can get four bars of chocolate each month: two classic bars and two special edition bars made by chocolate maker Bob Williamson. The club costs $40 a month, which includes the cost of shipping.

Intero - Austin

The East Austin restaurant is selling chocolate tasting sets for two that include chocolate and either amaro or beer. You can pre-order them ($85 and $45, respectively) through Feb. 10 for pick-up Feb. 12 to 14.

These Austin chocolatiers have Valentine's-themed truffles available for sale.

Hayley Cakes and Cookies and Dream Bakery - Autin

Like nearly every bakery in town, both of these pastry makers and dough punchers have Valentine's themed cookies.

Antonelli's Cheese Shop - Austin

This shop has a Valentine's Day box ($85) filled with goodies, including several kinds of cheese, dried tart cherries, chocolate and salami, that would be perfect for a picnic or a special treat for the foodie in your life.

Uchi and Uchiko - Austin

Pastry chef Ariana Quant has compiled a box of sweets ($70) with bon bons, marshmallows and other confections available for pre-order through Feb. 11 and pickup Feb. 13-14. The restaurant is also selling a curbside caviar package ($120) that includes wine and four jars of caviar. Call 512-916-4808 to order.