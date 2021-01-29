Can cookies get even sweeter? Tiff's Treats now selling frosting

It's been a big month for Tiff's Treats.

The Austin-based cookie delivery company celebrated its 22nd anniversary in January by tracking down its first-ever customer, a woman named Amy who bought warm cookies from owners Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were students at the University of Texas.

The company also announced a new addition to the menu: frosting cups that allow customers to make their own frosted cookies. The frosting comes in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

Tiff's Treats has several Valentine's Day packages that include cookies, frosting, sprinkles, flowers and even Kendra Scott jewelry.

For more information, go to tiffstreats.com.

