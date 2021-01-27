Tapioca on tap: Bubble House, Austin restaurants team for boozy boba tea pop-up

In the latest installment of "Can You Make It Alcoholic?": boba tea.

The beverage that originated in Taiwan and that's found in many Asian cafes and restaurants has become more popular stateside over the years. Also called bubble tea or pearl milk tea, it comes in many flavors, it's usually tea-based and it contains chewy tapioca pearls or fruity jellies. (Hence the wide straw it usually comes with.)

For the next two weekends, an Austin company is adding a little kick, in collaboration with local restaurants. Bubble House's boozy boba tea pop-up series will bring "liquor-infused bubble tea cocktails" to District Kitchen on Anderson Lane and El Chile Cafe on Manor Road. Bubble House is affiliated with local Chinese restaurant Bao'd Up.

The two restaurants have their own menus. District Kitchen will serve Sp(hai)ked Tea (Bubble House Thai milk tea with oaked, spiced rum, amaro and bitters, plus coffee-infused tapioca); Gin & Jammin' (Waterloo gin, passion fruit jam, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, with strawberry bursts); Tea-Key (Bubble House Green Tea with mezcal, lemon juice, citrus honey and housemade green tea bitters, with Cachaca-infused coconuts jellies and lychee bursts); and Midnight in Taipei (Bubble House black tea with rye whiskey, honey and house-made oolong bitters, with amaro-soaked tapioca and cherry syrup-soaked brown sugar jellies).

El Chile's menu includes a honeydew margarita (El Jimador reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave and honeydew purée, served on the rocks with coconut jellies); a peach margarita (El Jimador reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, rosemary agave simple syrup and peach purée, served on the rocks with coconut jellies); a spicy strawberry frozen margarita (with mango bursts); and a frozen mango margarita (with mango bursts).

District Kitchen will serve their cocktails from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 30 and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 31. El Chile will offer their menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 7.