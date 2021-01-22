Whole Foods is now selling this Austin restaurant's renowned pasta at all of its Texas stores

It's not an Italian restaurant, but Emmer & Rye has been known for its house-made pasta since it opened in 2015.

The restaurant, helmed by chef Kevin Fink, specializes in using heirloom ingredients in its dishes, such as freshly milled grains to make pastas and noodles. For the first time, the restaurant is selling dried versions of three of these pastas in Whole Foods Markets in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

Along with partner Tavel Bristol-Joseph, the culinary team sources the flour for this new product line from two mills, Hayden Flour Mills in Arizona and Barton Springs Mill in Dripping Springs. The type of flour appears in the product name: Blue Beard Durum Spaghetti, Egyptian Emmer Rigatoni and Rouge de Bordeaux Strozzapreti.

Each 12-ounce box costs $7.99, and you can find them at all Austin-area Whole Foods Markets.

