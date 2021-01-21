Grab your White Claws. A hard seltzer festival is coming to Austin.

Seltzerland is a nationally touring, socially distanced celebration of boozy bubbles, and it's coming March 13 to Austin's Onion Creek Club, 2510 Onion Creek Parkway.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include samples from more than 50 hard seltzer brands, such as White Claw, Bud Light Seltzer, Natural Light Seltzer and Bravazzi. Attendees sign up for a "tee time," which helps them space out along the course for the 2 1/2 hour experience. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now at seltzerland.com/austin-2021.

The event debuted last August in Chicago before heading to golf courses in Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa and Dallas.

