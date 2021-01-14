Yuengling beer coming to Texas after 192 years in the Northeast

If you've ever spent much time in an East Coast bar, you've probably tried (or at least seen) Yuengling, the Pennsylvania-based beer that holds the claim of America's oldest brewery.

The beer — perhaps best compared to the Lone Star of Texas or the Pabst Blue Ribbon of the Midwest — has a strong following in its 22-state distribution area, and later this year, the beer will expand for the first time to Texas.

The expansion, part of a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company, will bring Yuengling to Texas in fall of 2021. The Molson Coors production facility in Fort Worth will brew the beer and it will be available at retailers across the state.

As some Twitter users have already pointed out, the arrival of Yuengling likely won't chip away at sales from the state's booming craft beer industry, but transplants from the East Coast will likely celebrate having this nostalgic brew available.

