Internet-famous, Japanese-style sandwich pop-up comes to Austin

Hurry up. Your sandwich is waiting, and it won't wait long. The buzzy sandwich pop-up Sandoitchi has arrived in Austin for a limited time, with takeout-only service and limited order slots.

Sandoitchi, which started in Dallas, is known for its Instagram-worthy, Japanese-style sandwiches. They're made with milk bread and decadent fillings, like A5 wagyu katsu with truffles; minced shrimp katsu wrapped in nori; hot chicken katsu; jammy boiled egg; and fruit with cream, among others.

They'll be in Austin until Jan. 23, according to their Instagram page. Sandwich pickup happens on Sixth Street; according to Eater Austin, the pop-up is operating out of restaurant Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth St., Suit 100.

The first week of orders sold out, for pickups through Jan. 16. The next round of preorders starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, but fair warning, apparently Week One orders sold out in minutes.

Follow the pop-up on Instagram, @sando.itchi; Sandoitchi recommends turning on post notifications for their page, so you'll know about ordering opportunities. You also can sign up for email notification at sandoitchi.menu.

