Take a hike, have a beer: Jester King Brewery opens 2-mile nature trail

Jester King Brewery sits on 165 acres outside Dripping Springs, and it has long been a destination for people who want to enjoy a beer and enjoy an afternoon outside.

This month, the brewery has opened a 2-mile natural trail that winds through the Hill Country property.

The loop starts and ends at the brewery, which also includes a pizzeria. There is a shorter 1/2-mile loop also on the property. Walk-ins are welcome, but guests are encouraged to make a reservation, which books both a picnic table and access to the hiking trail.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except while eating and drinking at tables. The brewery is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the pandemic, the 10-year-old brewery opened a store to sell pantry items and acquired the nearby Tipping T Inn to accommodate overnight guests. Also during the past year, the brewery released 87 new beers, according to a release.

