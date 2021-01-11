5 innovative centers that use food, music, yoga to help addiction recovery

People struggling with addiction have more choices than ever about how, where and what method to use to find sobriety.

Alcoholics Anonymous started in 1935, and that's when the term "12-step" became synonymous with recovery. In the years since, 12-step programs have helped millions of people find recovery from drugs, alcohol, narcotics, gambling and dozens of other substances and behaviors, but in recent decades, the number of recovery-dedicated facilities centers has grown.

These centers provide support that can include mental, emotional and physical therapy, which help people find a path toward sober living, and they are increasingly specialized.

In Elgin, Ranch House Recovery started a non-profit agricultural operation called Simple Promise Farm that helps men develop sobriety skills through farm work and an animal rescue program. Residents work for a few hours a day, and produce sales go toward scholarships to help other people in recovery.

It's one of only a few recovery-based farms in the country.

In Central Texas, you'll find a number of other specialty recovery centers. Here are five:

Serenity Star Recovery is a peer-to-peer program in Smithville that runs the Comfort Cafe, a "pay what you can" restaurant operated by people in recovery whose sales also go to support addiction-recovery services.

Recovery Unplugged is a licensed treatment facility that includes music as part of its therapy program. They have five locations around the country, including one in Austin.

Driftwood Recovery just west of Austin offers a number of different treatment strategies, and it stands out for its food program, which is overseen by former Alamo Drafthouse and VertsKebap chef Jason Donoho.

University High School, founded in 2014 inside the University Christian Church near the University of Texas campus, is a high school for teens in recovery. It's the only recovery-based high school in Central Texas.

BRC Recovery, located on a rural property east of Austin, uses fitness and yoga as part of its treatment program. Each resident works with a personal trainer as part of their recovery.

More:Men with addictions find community, self-worth at Elgin recovery farm