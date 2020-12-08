Tacodeli's tortilla chips, famous black beans hit Whole Foods

Addie Broyles

Austin 360

Whole Foods has been selling Tacodeli's salsas and queso for several years now, and this month, stores in the Southwest region of the grocery store are adding the restaurant's organic corn chips and a black bean dip.

The taco restaurant has been familiar to Austinites since it opened more than 20 years ago, serving dozens of kinds of tacos inspired by the regional cuisines of Mexico. It now has locations in Dallas and Houston, and its grocery products are sold at Whole Foods Markets in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

This new round of products includes molidos, a term for pureed black beans that can be used as a dip or tucked inside tacos, a la Tacodeli's bestselling breakfast taco "The Otto" and its everyday bean and cheese taco.

The tortilla chips cost $4.49 for 5 1/2 ounces, and the vegan molido dip, sold in the refrigerated section with the salsas, cost $6.99 for 12 ounces.