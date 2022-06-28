Look around you for opportunities to serve your community

By Jim Harrington

Special to the American-Statesman

When I retired as a civil rights lawyer and entered church ministry as a late second career, I wondered how my new vocation would lend itself to serving the minority communities with and for whom I had worked as an attorney for nearly a half century, but this time with a more overt faith perspective.

The answer turned out to be right around the corner at the local elementary school, Norman Elementary, a block away from St. James’ Episcopal, from where I serve East Austin’s Hispanic community.

It started as a successful organizing effort to keep the school from being closed down and lead to creating a Reading Buddies program that began with old Norman and now thrives at the remodeled, rebuilt and newly named Norman-Sims. We brought the Reading Buddies program, under the aegis of Education Connection, an interfaith program to improve the reading skills of students in the first through third grades.

Education experts say students must be at the expected reading level by the end of third grade. Not reading at that grade-appropriate level when they go into fourth grade actually jeopardizes the rest of their educational career, maybe even dropping out of school.

A Reading Buddy reads a half-hour each week with a student identified by the teacher as a worthy candidate for the program. Many Reading Buddies spend an hour, with two different students. A half-hour might not seem like enough time to change a student’s reading skill, but the teachers notice the improvement. Part of this, no doubt, is the interpersonal relationship that is built, a mentoring component.

After we got started, we partnered with St. James Baptist Church; and almost doubled the numbers of Reading Buddies. We were reading with 140 first-, second- and third-graders by the time the pandemic set in. We had enough volunteers to expand to a second elementary school nearby.

It was fun. This was a great volunteer opportunity for retirees and those who could take a lunch hour away from their jobs to read.

As our relationship with Norman-Sims firmed up, we added other supportive features: First Friday “calorie free” morning doughnuts for teachers and staff, art class exhibits at our respective churches, and semester and year-end sit down lunches for staff and faculty. We participated in parents’ night and ran a power of attorney legal clinic for immigrant families. We are building ties with the summer Freedom Schools program of the Children’s Defense Project at Norman-Sims.

Going forward, Education Connection has invited me to be the organization’s pastoral liaison. I hope to help create relationships with more East and Central Austin congregations. We’re on the path of building up our efforts after the pandemic hiatus.

Working with local schools is indeed important Gospel work that we should do. It’s also an opportunity for students, teachers, and staff to witness faith in action, different from what they might otherwise see in our polarized society.

We aren’t there to proselytize, preach or pray, but to bear witness to our belief of service. Norman-Sims knows who we are and that we’re there for them.

Working at the school opened doors to other activities outside the premises, such as a COVID-19-outreach program at nearby apartment complexes where the students’ families live. It lets us take the time to meet and talk with people of all ages and kinds. Some even asked for prayers

There are all kinds of ways we can practice our faith, whatever it might be, for the good of others. Just go around the corner, and take a couple of friends with you.

Jim Harrington is a priest serving the Proyecto Santiago Missional Community at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Austin. Doing Good Together is provided by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.