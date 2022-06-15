Seek the light, find the hope, build action after Uvalde

By Ketan Kharod

Special to the American-Statesman

By Father's Day, our nation will have suffered more than 250 mass shootings just this year.

The names of mass shootings through the year begin to blur — Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Orlando. Las Vegas. Parkland. El Paso. And so many more communities, not to mention the individuals and families affected.

As we were horrified all over again with Buffalo and Uvalde, I paused, and now offer these thoughts upon reflection:

I go to the grocery store every week. And I make it home alive, without a second thought. My wife and I drop off our three kids off at school every day. And we are able to pick them up, uneventfully, and face the daily struggles and rewards of parenting.

But our brothers and sisters in Buffalo and Uvalde never got that chance. For them, and for all those affected by gun violence, we can do better.

There is a saying in Hindu scripture, in Sanskrit: Dharmo Rakshati Rakshatah. It means that Dharma — loosely translated as “right action” or “justice” — protects those who protect Dharma itself.

So at this critical moment, may we be inspired to protect Dharma, and thereby earn its protection. Which begs the question — how do we protect Dharma? My parents taught me to center spirituality on practical application. I offer three suggestions:

First, Dharma is love in action. It is showing up. By lending a listening ear, a shoulder to lean (or cry) on, or a helping hand. And showing compassion, in any form, to those in need.

Second, Dharma means protecting others. Children. Older people. Especially those marginalized by their status, how they look, how they pray, where they are from, what they sound like, or who they love.

Third, Dharma is having unity in thought, word, and deed. That’s why “thoughts and prayers,” while potentially comforting, are not enough. Dharma requires deeds, too.

When we protect Dharma, we ourselves gain its protection.

Make no mistake. The vast majority of Americans support common-sense gun safety legislation (including universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, raising the minimum age to buy certain weapons). They will need this protection from knee-jerk opponents who think more guns are the answer; or who would rather arm teachers, rather than trust them to actually teach; or who would give lip service to mental health while defunding mental health services.

We cannot despair. Yesterday, I was reminded of words by my spiritual teacher, Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, who said:

"Seek the light always; be full of confidence and zest. Do not yield to despair, for it can never produce results. It only worsens the problem, for it darkens the intellect and plunges you in doubt. You must take up the path of spiritual practice very enthusiastically. Half-hearted, halting steps will not yield fruit."

It is customary to end Hindu prayers by saying “Aum” and “Shanti” (peace) three times — for individual peace, peace with others and peace in society. I pray that we can do better as a country, especially for our children.

It is our collective Dharma to look after others. We should all be able to go to the grocery store and drop off our kids at school, without wondering whether everyone will make it home alive.

Ketan Kharod is an attorney, a former mayor pro tem of Sunset Valley and a member of the Austin-area Hindu community.

This article is adapted from remarks given at the Interfaith Action of Central Texas Vigil for Uvalde and Buffalo on May 26.