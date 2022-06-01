Learning from each other while repairing a house for neighbors

By Layne Beamer

Special to the American-Statesman

“My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference.”

— President Jimmy Carter

I recently took part in iACT’s Hands on Housing event. Our church partnered with another church, a group of businessmen from a trade organization, and members of a University of Texas fraternity.

We church-folk would have said that we were doing “mission” work, while those secular groups would have used the word “service.”

Of course, it was the same thing; our common mission was to be of service. (Always a good reminder for all of us from any faith community.)

The home needed lots of work, and very quickly, it became clear that it would be a waste of time to paint the trim on the house because so much needed to be replaced or repaired.

Further inspection showed that even before repairs to the trim, railings and porches could be done, structural repairs to the foundation of the home would need to be made. The sagging foundation meant sagging floors, sagging porches, sagging railings, doorways and windows.

It would have been very easy to become pessimistic about all we would not be able to accomplish that day.

Luckily, our foreman came prepared with a “can-do” attitude and plenty of optimism. He talked with the elderly homeowners and learned that a scheduled inspection by engineers would be the beginning of a planned series of structural repairs.

By the time iACT’s Hands on Housing event came around again in the Fall, the house would be structurally sound and ready for smaller repairs and trim replacement that we could handle. We could come back and pick up where we left off on this workday.

We had plenty to keep ourselves busy; the two-story house itself needed two coats of paint and there was a handicap ramp to build. Tasks were delegated, and we got to work.

We were a good crew to get the work done that day. Those of us more mature (OK, older) church volunteers were grateful for the younger, stronger, energetic fraternity members. We were able to do some teaching (OK, directing and pointing) as they enthusiastically clambered up and down scaffolding, dug post-holes, and in general hustled as only young men can do.

By the time we left at the end of the day, the house not only looked better but was much safer. We managed to do some quick patches to the weakest parts of the porches and stairs and the ramp would make a big difference for the homeowners.

Yes, there was much work still to do, but we had also gotten a lot done. Perhaps most importantly the couple we had served felt honored and respected that so many had taken the time to do the work on their behalf.

The sagging house was the rallying point that had brought us together and allowed us to meet and provide care for a wonderful pair of neighbors. It had brought together four groups from different communities united by only one thing, a desire to be of service.

We surely represented many differences in faith, politics, class and cultures; but the willingness to serve superseded all those differences. (None of those differences ever came up in conversation. There was no time for that, we had too much work to do.)

The truth is that there will always be more work than we can handle, but that means there will always be enough work for us to join together in service.

Layne Beamer is the senior minister at Central Christian Church in downtown Austin. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.