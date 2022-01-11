Celebrate spirit of giving and receiving in this new year

By Judy Knotts

Special to the American-Statesman

To face a new year, my eighth decade, takes guts. We all recognize the last two years have tested our patience, worn our usual talismans of hope to tiny nubs, and made us face the very real possibility of death — for ourselves, for our loved ones and for our planet.

Many folks today are starving for food and for faith. Nothing seems sure and secure.

People are fighting in families and in far off wars. Any modicum of respect for individuals, institutions and nations seems like ghosts of the past.

Shouting in person or in print (yes, it’s in print, too, all of those caps, exclamations marks, and swear words) appears acceptable and the popular way to communicate now. Name calling and bullying are found in grade schools and in the highest levels of business and government.

Extreme fatigue of caregivers, teachers, parents and medical personnel is very frightening for our communities. Housing shortages and sky-rocketing rental fees for poor and everyday citizens make homelessness a growing concern and home-ownership a distant dream for the average Joe or Jane. Health care availability and rising drug costs affect all of us.

Scientists and politicians sparing over prevention, protocols and policies in attempts to controls COVID-19 are worrisome and make us unbelievably weary. Who would believe debates about mask wearing, social distancing, and vaccine getting would cause friendships to dissolve and violence to occur?

I’m not alone, I know, in my concern for the state of the world and who we’ve become. Only the very young or dreamers who live in their own clouds can escape this present reality. What to do? How to manage? What and where are the answers?

The past, the present and the future have me digging deep to uncover some meaning. Like all searches, I’ve discovered it is best to start with oneself. Who am I today? What have I become in 80 plus years? What changes have I faced that have caused me to re-assess my place in family, in friends’ circles and in society?

In the past, even recently, I was a giver. It gave me such pleasure to give — a special food treat for someone undergoing chemotherapy, socks and hats for homeless friends, and wine for the hostess — oh, such joy in outstretched hands laden with packages! And to be the one to drive and deliver, extra bonuses.

I liked, much to my embarrassment, to be known as a leader, as a problem solver, as a tiny bit powerful. Beware youngsters and people on the way up or even at the top, how these things can seduce you, without you even suspecting it.

Recently, old age and certain infirmities have brought me to my knees, to my senses. Because I loved to be a giver, I never really learned to be a receiver.

The headiness of being healthy, of experiencing independence and of having a surplus never taught me how it feels to be wanting. I fell short of grasping the give and take in relationships.

Thanks to 81 grateful years on this planet, including our pandemic trials and ensuing challenges, I’ve done some thinking. Here’s a look at a few infinitives and their conclusions from my unearthing:

To sit on a throne

To settle disputes

To toss coins from a coffer

To wear a crown and crimson robes

Isn’t hard.

To be revered as a leader

To be admired as a giver

To be anointed as royalty

To be treated as powerful

Isn’t important.

To be wanting bread and board

To be beaten down

To be present with an open palm

To be beholden to say thanks

Isn’t easy.

To need and see need

To hurt so others have

To share one’s meagerness

To feel the spark of goodness

Isn’t rare.

To give and get without counting

To grasp positions change

To dance between extended hands and open arms

To welcome the back and forth of life as it comes

Is wisdom.

Judy Knotts is a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and former head of St. Gabriel's Catholic School and St. Michael's Catholic Academy. Her newest book, "You Are My Brother," is a collection of past American-Statesman faith columns.