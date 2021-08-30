Simple instructions for finding the Kingdom of God

By Chuck Robison

Special to the American-Statesman

I’ve heard many sermons in my life and quite a few have been about Jesus’ teaching from Matthew 6:33: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you."

You have probably heard similar sermons on this subject yourself. Virtually none that I have ever heard answered the serious questions I had about what Jesus meant. “Where is this Kingdom? Where is the path to get there? Why doesn't anybody know where this kingdom is and how will I know I have arrived?”

These questions, (and I am not the first person to pose them) reveal the problems we are having in a Quantum Age in trying to understand the poetry of the 16th century’s translation of the best records we could find of Jesus’ 2,000-year-old teaching.

In 1983, I was given the opportunity to meet and photograph Pandit Gopi Krishna the day after he gave his famous speech at the United Nations. He had been invited by the Hopi and the chiefs of several tribes, who, knowing of his work and prophesies, referred to him as “The Red Man from The East.”

This presentation was held in the lobby of United Nations' Secretariat Building because the United States would not allow Native Americans to represent the United States in the General Assembly. In 1947, 1964 and finally, in 1982, the Hopis had been denied the opportunity to present their powerful and timely prophesy to the world as their ancestors had told them to do.

Their prophesy about the Day of Purification was very similar to the prophesies of Gopi Krishna, which he presented in his book: "The Present Crisis." It warns about the critical need for the people of the world to work for the end of nuclear weapons.

There were 500 people there that night who stood in the lobby for three hours to listen to various speeches by chiefs and diplomats. Finally Gopi Krishna gave his powerful speech supporting the Hopi prophesy.

After it was over, I asked my friend, Gene Kieffer, who was the publisher of he Pandit’s works, if I could take a formal portrait of Gopi Krishna. “Sure! Just go to my intown apartment at 11 a.m. tomorrow and he will let you in!”

When the doorman rang me up, and I knocked on the door, Gopi Krishna opened it and greeted me.

For the next 55 minutes I took what turned out to be the last portraits of the Pandit. He died eight months later at age 80.

Finally I knew I had the right portraits, and I started to put away my gear. This was the moment to ask him the one question to which I wanted an answer: “Gopi Krishna, what do I need to do to be enlightened?”

I was prepared for anything he might suggest including wearing orange clothes, repeating a phrase or mantra, changing my diet, or whatever else he might suggest.

After a brief pause, he looked me straight in the eye and said: “Just this. Every day, as often as you can, just think about God, and God will take care of everything else.”

In one sentence he answered all the questions I had about Jesus' instruction, in language I could not miss. In an instant I knew here was something that was simple enough that even I could understand and do ... instantly and easily.

I went back to my darkroom and started processing the film and prints, which took three days. In that time, I committed to these simple, easy instructions and to doing this for as long as I could.

After 38 years of simply thinking about God, almost all the time, I can assure you that my path has been guided by God who has taken care of everything else, as Pandit Gopi Krishna advised.

If you have ever had the same questions as I had about Jesus’ Kingdom of God, try this simple easy instruction: Every day, as often as you can, think about God.

Chuck Robison of Cedar Park has written the books "Look Deeply" and with his wife, "The Quantum Conspiracy." He and his wife Karen have an online program titled: “What If It Really Works?” which focuses on new spirituality, new science and consciousness studies. He is the director of Kundalini Research International.