Those lawn mushrooms popping up after Austin rains could be deadly to your dog

Our recent rains have mushrooms and other fungi of all types popping up on lawns throughout Central Texas.

Some of those weird fungi, though, could be toxic to dogs, and it's hard to know which ones are harmless, which ones will cause an upset stomach and which ones could cause damage to the liver, kidney or brain — or even death.

"You almost have to be a mushroom expert," Firehouse Animal Health Centers veterinarian Hunter Bowen said.

"One mushroom, a Chihuahua could eat 10 pounds of; another mushroom, a Great Dane could eat one tiny one and it would be lethal," Bowen says.

If your dog eats a mushroom, see if you can collect a sample of it, and put it in a plastic bag with a dry paper towel to protect it. Call your vet to let them know you what happened and that you are on the way with your dog. If you can't get a sample, but think they ate a mushroom, still call the vet. If it is after hours, there are emergency vet clinics, and Firehouse has a 24-hour triage line. You'll be directed there by calling one of their locations.

Some mushrooms are so toxic that vets want to start inducing vomiting safely and use other treatments to absorb the toxins within an hour of the dog eating it.

With anything your dog eats, you also can call the ASPCA's Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435. That's actually what most veterinarians will do if they are not sure which type of mushroom or other possibly toxic material a dog ate. Recreational mushrooms and marijuana also cause many dogs to have a really bad night with a call or visit to the vet, depending on their symptoms.

A couple of things that dogs eat all the time that also cause problems are in the house: grapes, raisins, chocolate, garlic, onions, toys and other objects. Those should all be avoided. The poison control number or your vet can help with those.

What about the cats?

Cats tend to eat more humanmade objects, such as plastic and string, rather than mushrooms. They do like to eat plants like lilies that are toxic to them.

"Cats seem to love them, but they shouldn't," Bowen said.

Avoid drinking the water

Right now, with creeks, streams and even lakes full of new rainwater, your dog might want to go for a swim or a splash. Dogs don't have any concept of whether the water is sanitary or not. They will continue drinking it even if it looks terrible or smells bad.

Bring drinking water for your dogs with you and offer it to them, instead of relying on creek water as their hydration source.

Larger bodies of water will be safer than small streams and creek, in general, but lately, our lakes have been deadly to dogs. Blue-green algae has been found on the Highland Lakes, including Lake Travis, Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

Keep an eye on such sources as the LCRA and city and county websites for any water quality alerts before you take your dog swimming.

Taking your dog to a Texas beach is usually OK. Dogs typically won't drink the saltwater.

Watch for the heat

Mushrooms and icky water are some of the dangers outside to dogs, but the biggest one is the heat, Bowen said.

"Every summer there are people new to Texas, and they and their dogs are unprepared with how hot is going to get," he said.

Dogs come in with heat stroke and such injuries as blistered paw pads. Avoid keeping your dog outside for an extended time during the heat of the day until fall.

Have a way for dogs to cool off after going for a hike or playing outside, and bring plenty of clean water with you to keep dogs and humans hydrated.