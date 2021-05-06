Celebrate Mom with in-person family events this Mother's Day at Austin-area museums

This Mother's Day weekend many Austin-area museums are back with in-person programming for families. All have COVID-19 safety protocols, including limited attendance, social distancing and masking. Check with each location about specific safety guidelines before you go.

Here are a few events we found:

Saturday and Sunday

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms has several Mother's Day weekend events. Celebrate Mother's Day like it's the 1800s with crafts kids can make for moms. You also can sign up for a Mother's Day Tea, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, for $5 a person in addition to admission. A special walking tour, "Girls of Grit," about women and girls in Texas history, will happen at 1 p.m. both days. Kids also might want to attend the Barnyard Buddies tour (animal interactions included), which happens both days at 10 a.m. It's $10 a person. 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive. pioneerfarms.org.

Contemporary Austin

The Contemporary Austin offers its Second Saturdays event in-person and outside. This month it's making recycled robots. It's free, but you have to reserve your spot. 11 a.m. Saturday at the Laguna Gloria location. On Mother's Day, the museum is offering a picnic at Laguna Gloria with picnic food that can be preordered from Spread & Co. or you can get food from the cafe. Tickets are $5 to $10. 3809 W. 35th St. thecontemporaryaustin.org.

Sunday

Neill-Cochran House Museum

Neill-Cochran House Museum turns its Sunday Funday into a Mother's Day Tea Party, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Kids can make their own placemats, flowers and napkin rings. It's free with admission. 2310 San Gabriel St. .nchmuseum.org.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is offering a Mother's Day picnic with a quartet from the Austin Symphony, playing at noon and 1 p.m. It's free with admission, but you have to reserve your spot in advance. You also can order a picnic meal in advance or bring your own. 4801 La Crosse Ave. wildflower.org.

Science Mill

The Science Mill is offering special outdoor activities for Mother's Day, including making wildflower seed bombs kids can give as gifts to Mom. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 101 S. Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City. sciencemill.org.

Mexic-Arte Museum

Mexic-Arte Museum is hosting a free Mother's Day Family Workshop 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Kids can make cyanotype cards inspired by artist Cynthia Jane Treviño. 419 Congress Ave. mexic-artemuseum.org.