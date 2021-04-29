The Kindness Campaign turns Amy's Ice Creams on South Congress into mural of kindness

The Kindness Campaign has finished its Kind Mural, which covers the walls of the Amy's Ice Creams location on South Congress Avenue.

For the project, the Austin-based nonprofit asked people to donate $100 to the Kindness Campaign in exchange for answering the question: "What does kindness mean to you?" The answers were used for the mural.

The Kindness Campaign also asked children from Title I schools to contribute as part of the social emotional learning curriculum it provides to the schools.

It began the mural having raised $146,461 in donations, which provided programs and resources to 60 Title I schools. People can give to give on The Kindness Campaign website and on the QR code on the mural.

Artists Phoebe Joynt and Niz were chosen to create the Kind Mural.

Mural hopes to lift others up

Texas Cultural Trust and the HOPE Campaign helped Amy's and the Kindness Campaign select the mural artists and get it painted and to create the plan to maintain it.

Now the Amy's building at 1301 S. Congress Ave. is covered in worlds like "kindness is the ultimate service," "kindness is selflessly lifting others," "kindness is when people recognize your mood," and "kindness is like Santa."

Images of butterflies, flowers, fairies, children's faces, rainbows, stars and birds accompany the words.

"The mural came from a place with my team where we wanted to allow our community to come together and have a voice, where everybody's voice could shine and know that their voices could matter," said Andra Liemandt, founder of the Kindness Campaign.

Amy's Ice Creams got involved when Liemandt pitched her idea to Amy's founder and CEO Amy Simmons, who offered up the South Congress location building to house the mural for at least a year.

“The Kind Mural is not only beautiful, but impactful," Simmons said. "We love local art, and we love lifting up organizations like the Kindness Campaign. We couldn’t be more honored to host this artwork at our South Congress location.”

The mural includes a QR code that tells the story of the making of the mural and other words of kindness gathered through the project.

"My hope for this project is that we have a narrative in our community of inspiration around kindness," Liemandt says.