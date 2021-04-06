Moms, Kendra Scott wants to give you $2,000 to take time off

Austin-based jewelry company wants to give moms a day off. This Mother's Day, it's giving 50 moms $2,000 each in the "Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund."

Both stay-at-home moms and moms who work outside the home can apply for the fund by posting a picture or video of themselves doing "real life mom" things on Instagram and tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom on Instagram now through April 22. The details are at kendrascott.com.

The hope is that the moms who are awarded the $2,000 can use the fund to take some time off, including paying for childcare. The brand is recognizing all the ways moms have seen their roles expand in the past year, including teacher, tech support, counselor and personal chef.

Kendra Scott, who founded the brand, is a mom of three boys ages 7-19. "Over the past year, the world has seen what I’ve always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times," Scott said in a press release. "And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother’s Day.”