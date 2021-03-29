Even before official opening, Dell Children's fetal care center coordinating families' care

Raychel Madden showed up at her 19-weeks pregnant ultrasound expecting to confirm her baby's gender, see her baby's face and be told everything was good, all while sharing the moment by Facetime with her husband, Chris, who was deployed to Saudi Arabia.

At the Fort Hood base hospital, though, the ultrasound tech left the room and came back in with a specialist.

Madden's daughter had a sacrococcygeal teratoma, a tumor on her tailbone.

In previous years, that news would have sent the Maddens to specialists in Dallas or Houston, but Dell Children's Medical Center and UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, had just hired Dr. Kenneth Moise Jr. to lead the new Comprehensive Fetal Care Center.

Moise started Sept. 1 after working in fetal care centers at the University of North Carolina, and Texas Children's Hospital and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, both in Houston. He had approached Dell Children's five years ago about a move to Austin, but the medical school was new and Dell Children's wasn't ready yet.

Dell Children's and Dell Medical School were ready by last July. The new Comprehensive Fetal Care Center will open May 3 in the new Dell Children’s Specialty Pavilion, a four-story, 161,000-square-foot building to the east of the hospital. That building also will house the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease, the Neurosciences Center of Excellence, and the Children’s Blood and Cancer Center of Excellence.

Growth of care:Dell Children's opening up second hospital

It's part of a multiyear plan for Dell Children's that includes a second hospital being built in north Austin, the specialty pavilion, parking garages, and a fourth tower at Dell Children's that will expand critical care space and oncology/hematology rooms.

While adding the fetal center, the hospital is also creating a labor and delivery department that will open in July. Women who are known to be carrying babies who will need immediate surgeries or treatments at birth will be able to deliver their babies at Dell Children's. Currently, women deliver at another hospital such as Seton Medical Center and babies are transferred to Dell Children's by ambulance or helicopter.

The work of the fetal center is happening now, even while awaiting the opening of the office space and labor and delivery rooms.

Building a heart program:'You can see it beating': Baby gets another chance with 1st mechanical heart pump from Dell Children's

For the Maddens, that work included meeting with Moise to learn what their baby would need. With Chris still in Saudi Arabia, Raychel brought her dad with her for support for that first meeting. She was already tearing up in the waiting room, not knowing what to expect.

"I was very nervous and very scared for what was to come," she says. Her mind went to worst-case scenarios, but Moise was "very comforting and confident that this wasn't something to be super worried about, but it was soon going to require surgery."

After answering all of her questions, Moise and his wife, Karen, who is the lead nurse coordinator at the center, began orchestrating the care that would happen for the Madden baby with all the specialists needed for pregnancy, birth and surgery after the birth.

They planned for Madden to see Dr. Moise every two weeks, to get an MRI at 28 weeks, and for virtual meetings with everyone involved in Madden and Grier's care including the neonatal team, the obstetrician, the neonatal intensive care unit, and the surgeons. They also planned for Madden to be induced for a controlled birth at Seton Medical Center rather than a chance birth farther away, and for Grier to be transferred to Dell Children's neonatal intensive care unit.

Madden remembers after that first meeting "going out to the parking lot with tears of relief knowing that my daughter will be OK," she says.

On the day Madden was going to be induced, she says, "it was nerve-wracking, but I felt very confident everything was going to be OK."

On Jan. 19, Madden gave birth to Grier. The tumor had a hole in it and was leaking fluid, but it wasn't spinal fluid. Grier had surgery on Jan. 22 and stayed at Dell Children's a week. The family was able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House across the parking lot while Grier was in the hospital.

By Feb. 3, Grier was cleared to travel with her family to Georgia, where Chris Madden had been transferred.

Now, 2-month-old Grier has a tiny scar on her bottom to show where the tumor had been. Every three months doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta oncology department will check her for tumor markers and any signs of a tumor. "She's now just a normal baby girl who had a rough start," Raychel Madden says. "She isn't even phased by it."

The coordinated care the Maddens received, "it meant everything," Raychel Madden says. "I had no family, my husband was gone. I could just call Karen or Dr. Moise and have one point of contract for every person on the team. I didn't have to think that hard about what doctor does what ... it was comforting, and something I didn't know I needed at the time. It made a stressful process less stressful."

Winter storm:How a rural hospital, Dell Children's team stepped up to care for baby born prematurely during winter storm

Karen Moise sees the new center as being "whole-family centered." That means providing care and support for both parents as well as siblings through social workers, child life and psychological support on top of medical care.

Some of the care will include counseling parents when an outcome is not expected to be good. The center will help families talk about what their wishes are around scenarios such as whether to put a baby on a ventilator or whether they want to hold their baby while the baby is alive if the baby is not expected to live long.

"They can always change their mind, but we walk them through some of the decisions," Dr. Moise says. "We try to be very supportive."

The fetal center will handle cases like the Maddens' that need coordinated care, but it also will be able to do fetal surgeries on things like spina bifida and twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, when one identical twin starts to get more of the blood supply than the other twin in utero.

And it will do research studies and newer fetal surgeries on hernias in the diaphragm and heart valves.

The center would not have been possible without the medical school, Moise says. He describes it as the engine that creates the research and interest into new procedures and new methods of care.

The center will change Central Texas families needing to travel to elsewhere in the state or out of state for care, Moise says. He believes once its offices and the labor and delivery department open, the center will have patients from out of state sent to Austin for care.

"We'll be on the cutting edge of the fetal surgical community," Moise says.

Nicole Villalpando writes about health care and families for the American-Statesman. She can be reached at nvillalpando@statesman.com.